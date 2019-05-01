Rick Schroder arrested on suspicion of domestic violence for 2nd time in 30 days

TOPANGA, Calif. -- Actor Rick Schroder was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence early Wednesday morning at a home in Topanga, authorities said.
According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies from the Malibu/Los Hills station responded at 12:43 a.m. to a residence in the 21900 block of Gold Stone Road.
They arrived at the scene and contacted Schroder and the victim, identified only as a woman, and discovered evidence of a physical altercation, the news release said.
The 49-year-old Schroder, known for his roles on "NYPD Blue" and "Silver Spoons," was booked and held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
According to investigators, a "similar incident" occurred between the actor and victim at the same home shortly before 12:30 a.m. on April 2.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
