Arts & Entertainment

Rick Schroder arrested on suspicion of domestic violence for 2nd time in 30 days

By ABC7.com staff
TOPANGA, Calif. -- Actor Rick Schroder was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence early Wednesday morning at a home in Topanga, authorities said.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies from the Malibu/Los Hills station responded at 12:43 a.m. to a residence in the 21900 block of Gold Stone Road.

They arrived at the scene and contacted Schroder and the victim, identified only as a woman, and discovered evidence of a physical altercation, the news release said.

The 49-year-old Schroder, known for his roles on "NYPD Blue" and "Silver Spoons," was booked and held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

According to investigators, a "similar incident" occurred between the actor and victim at the same home shortly before 12:30 a.m. on April 2.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeles county sheriff's departmentactoru.s. & worlddomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News