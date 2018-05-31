ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Riot Fest 2018 lineup announced

Check out some of the notable acts slated to play Chicago's Riot Fest this year. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The first wave of Chicago's Riot Fest 2018 lineup was announced Wednesday.

Blink-182 and Beck are slated as headliners, with a third headliner to be announced in the future.

Other notable acts include Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Incubus, Interpol, Blondie, Alkaline Trio, Dropkick Murphys, Cypress Hill, Liz Phair, Gary Numan, and more.

The music festival will be held at Douglas Park from Sept. 14-16.
CLICK HERE for more information on Riot Fest 2018.
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for Riot Fest 2018.

