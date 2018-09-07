Riot Fest shuffles lineup one week before fest

CHICAGO (WLS) --Riot Fest announced major changes to its lineup just one week before the festival.
The annual festival, which bills itself as "punk rock and more," is set to take place in Chicago's Douglas Park neighborhood Sept. 14-16. The festival had previously announced that punk rock band blink-182 would headline the 2018 event.
The band tweeted a statement Thursday afternoon announcing that it was canceling its fall mini tour that was set to kick off Sept. 12 on the road to Riot Fest. The band cited medical issues with drummer Travis Barker as the cause of the cancellation.
September 6, 2018
"The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band," Barker said in the statement. "Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great. I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible."
Riot Fest organizers supported the band's decision and said they wish Travis "the best of health and nothing short of a speedy recovery."
Festival organizers were able to find several quick fill-ins: Weezer, Run the Jewels and Taking Back Sunday will take blink-182's place as headliners, according to Riot Fest's website.
Blink-182, calling Riot Fest "one of our favorite festivals," said they will headline the fest's 15th anniversary in 2019.