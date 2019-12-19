'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' early Chicago showings begin Thursday, opens nationwide Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The wait is almost over! The third and final film in the "Star Wars" saga opens Friday, but you can see it at select theaters in the Chicago area starting Thursday afternoon.The early shows start at 6 p.m. and continue through the night. On the eve of the opening, actors Keri Russell and Oscar Isaac reflected on their roles.Russell may have been seen this week on a Star Wars premiere red carpet, but in "The Rise of Skywalker" her new mysterious character, a scoundrel with suspect loyalties, is completely masked. That means less time in the makeup chair."Not a lot, not a lot. I know, that's the beauty of that helmet. Your costume does take a little more time to put on," she said. "Yes, no hair and makeup which was highly enjoyable.""I loved the protection, I could see everyone but no one could see me," Russell added.In these last three "Star Wars" movies Oscar Isaac has played Poe, a Resistance X-wing fighter pilot."Originally he was this kinda squeaky clean hero representative of the Resistance, military man," he said. "Second one he was frustrated, ambitious guy trying to figure out what to do how best to win. And in this one, it feels like he's out of the cockpit. He's been united with his friends and just this source of relentless hope."And it's really upped their cred with their families."Very cool; final, finally some street cred with a 12 year old. Very cool," Russell said."Not so much cool no," said Isaac. "It's more like can you get me certain toys."But they're not for his kids!"No this is the older guys, my uncle and cousin," he said.