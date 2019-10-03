Arts & Entertainment

Robert De Niro's former assistant alleges sexism, abuse in lawsuit

NEW YORK -- Robert De Niro has found himself in a real-life court drama, trading dueling lawsuits with his former assistant after their decade-long working relationship went dreadfully sour.

He's accusing her of misappropriating money. She says he subjected her to sexist and harassing comments.

Chase Robinson sued the 76-year-old De Niro Thursday in Manhattan federal court, seeking $12 million.

De Niro's company, Canal Productions, sought $6 million six weeks ago in state court.

Robinson, who's 37, says she endured years of gender discrimination and harassment. She says De Niro made sexually charged comments, was verbally abusive and treated her as his "office wife" while she was an executive assistant and eventual vice president.

Canal's lawsuit alleged Robinson misappropriated hundreds of thousands of dollars and abused her position.
