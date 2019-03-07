Britt Robertson, Charles Michael Davis talk season 2 of 'For the People'

NEW YORK -- ABC's hit legal dramais back for season 2, and there's a new addition.Charles Michael Davis has joined the cast as "Ted" an investigator. Interestingly enough, the old investigator was also named "Ted.""We don't care about the investigators, we just call them Ted and that keeps it easy on us," Britt Robertson "Sandra Bell" joked.Davis added that Ted "wears a lot of hoodies" because he has his own style and "he's relaxed and chill," which is the exact opposite of Sandra. Could this be a case of opposites attract?"First they are butting heads, he's new she didn't want much to do with anything new, she's very focused, but he's just so sweet and look at that smile and his eyes and stuff," Robertson said.Sandra takes on her old rival in a swatting case that results in the death of a U.S. senator and quickly gets put in her place when she seems a bit overconfident by her boss.Meantime, the premiere also features Jay (Wesam Keesh) defending a spoiled socialite. He really comes into his own as a more capable defender.