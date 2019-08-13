CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications will be the first stop of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "Stay Tuned: Rock on TV" exhibit in October as it embarks on a national tour.
The exhibit will open Friday, October 18. Another Rock and Roll Hall of Fame exhibit, "Louder than Words: Rock, Power & Politics," is currently on display at the broadcast museum until August 25.
"Stay Tuned: Rock on TV" covers shows from The Ed Sullivan Show to The Voice, and explores the way rock and roll and television shaped each other. The exhibit includes stories of how TV launched rock's most iconic stars, and connected them to audiences with music and visual industry.
The multimedia exhibit includes narration from Mike Meyers, Martha Quinn, Kelly Clarkson, Micky Dolenz, Kevin Eubanks, Cyndi Lauper, Darlene Love and Paul Shaffer. Artifacts featured in the exhibit include the outfits worn by the Jackson 5 during their first live performance of "I Want You Back" on Holllywood Palace, clothing worn by Sonny and Cher, a suit worn by Johnny Cash on his ABC variety show, Lady Gaga's metal costume from the "Bad Romance" music video, and Dick Clarks' original microphone from American Bandstand.
The exhibit will run through April 2020. For more information, visit museum.tv.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame TV exhibit opening at Chicago broadcast museum in October
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News