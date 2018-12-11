Rock music events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Cloud Nothings with The Courtneys and Good Willsmith at Thalia Hall

Looking to rock out this week? From a Cloud Nothings concert to a children's rock-and-roll introduction, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options for fans of rock music.---Cloud Nothings will perform songs from their latest album,. The four-piece rock band from Cleveland combines indie with pop and alternative.Friday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.$20 (General Admission)Mannequin Men started as four rock-and-roll fans who wanted to create the music they wished they were hearing on the radio. Fifteen years later, they will be performing with Chicago band, The Poison Arrows, who will soon be releasing their third album.Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 p.m.The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.$10 (General Admission)The Rock and Roll Playhouse is a concert series for families and children of all ages. The concert introduces children to classic rock musicians, like The Beatles. While the volume is at an appropriate level for children, there will also be hearing protection earmuffs available for purchase for children with more sensitive ears.Sunday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m.Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.$15