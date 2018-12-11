ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rock music events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

The Empty Bottle. | Photo: Jerry M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to rock out this week? From a Cloud Nothings concert to a children's rock-and-roll introduction, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options for fans of rock music.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Cloud Nothings with The Courtneys and Good Willsmith at Thalia Hall





Cloud Nothings will perform songs from their latest album, Life Without Sound. The four-piece rock band from Cleveland combines indie with pop and alternative.

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Price: $20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mannequin Men (15-Year Anniversary) / TPz / The Poison Arrows at The Empty Bottle





Mannequin Men started as four rock-and-roll fans who wanted to create the music they wished they were hearing on the radio. Fifteen years later, they will be performing with Chicago band, The Poison Arrows, who will soon be releasing their third album.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 p.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Price: $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents Holiday Party ft. The Music of The Beatles for Kids at Thalia Hall





The Rock and Roll Playhouse is a concert series for families and children of all ages. The concert introduces children to classic rock musicians, like The Beatles. While the volume is at an appropriate level for children, there will also be hearing protection earmuffs available for purchase for children with more sensitive ears.

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fun food and drink events in Chicago this week
Theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this week
Can't-miss comedy events in Chicago this week
'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther' top Critics' Choice nods
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lyft driver accused of sexually harassing 17-year-old passenger on ride to Lyons
Mom who died of brain aneurysm saves lives through organ donation
Evanston cop joined DEA to help Puerto Rican drug gang: feds
Ex-banker gets 4 years for stealing more than $325K from elderly
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain, snow could snarl Wednesday morning commute
France's interior minister says 2 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg shooting
Indiana HS football player confesses to killing pregnant cheerleader, affidavit says
4 in custody after police chase starting in Coal City ends at McCormick Place
Show More
Boeing launches longest-range luxury business jet
Old Town School of Folk Music teachers plan to unionize
San Francisco police seeking women caught on camera in restaurant rampage
Woman accused of plotting terror attack corresponded with Dylann Roof
'Most neighborly' Chicago 'hoods revealed in new survey
More News