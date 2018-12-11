Rock music events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Cloud Nothings with The Courtneys and Good Willsmith at Thalia Hall
Cloud Nothings will perform songs from their latest album, Life Without Sound. The four-piece rock band from Cleveland combines indie with pop and alternative.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Price: $20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Mannequin Men (15-Year Anniversary) / TPz / The Poison Arrows at The Empty Bottle
Mannequin Men started as four rock-and-roll fans who wanted to create the music they wished they were hearing on the radio. Fifteen years later, they will be performing with Chicago band, The Poison Arrows, who will soon be releasing their third album.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 p.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Price: $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents Holiday Party ft. The Music of The Beatles for Kids at Thalia Hall
The Rock and Roll Playhouse is a concert series for families and children of all ages. The concert introduces children to classic rock musicians, like The Beatles. While the volume is at an appropriate level for children, there will also be hearing protection earmuffs available for purchase for children with more sensitive ears.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets