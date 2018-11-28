Rolling Stones add 2nd show at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Rolling Stones will play a second show at Chicago's Soldier Field in June, the stadium announced Wednesday.
The legendary band's "No Filter" tour was already scheduled to make a stop in Chicago on June 21. Their second show will be June 25.
The tour will also make stops in Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and Washington, D.C.
They kick off the tour in Miami on April 20.
The band is expected to treat fans to classics like "Sympathy for the Devil," "Paint It Black," "Brown Sugar" and "Miss You."
Tickets for both Chicago dates go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.
For ticketing information, visit rollingstones.com.