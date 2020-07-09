Arts & Entertainment

Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 'Goats Head Soup' album

One of the new tracks is called "Scarlet" and features Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page

Members of The Rolling Stones, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ron Wood pose for photos on June 20, 2019 from their plane in Havana, Cuba. (Shutterstock)

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album "Goats Head Soup" featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called "Scarlet," and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called "Criss Cross."

"Goats Head Soup" features one of the band's well known acoustic ballads, "Angie."
