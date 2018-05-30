ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Roseanne' cancellation saddens, doesn't surprise, members of Chicago comedy world

EMBED </>More Videos

The abrupt cancelation of "Roseanne" after an incendiary tweet by star Roseanne Barr has saddened some in Chicago's comedy scene, but they're not surprised. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The abrupt cancellation of "Roseanne" after an incendiary tweet by star Roseanne Barr has saddened some in Chicago's comedy scene, but they're not surprised.

Bert Haas, manager of Zanies in Chicago, was one of them.

"I don't think anyone should be surprised by anything Roseanne does anymore," he said.

Barr has been a headliner at some of Zanies' suburban locations.

Like many in the comedy world, Haas marveled at Barr's comeback. But he had other people on his mind after news of the cancelation broke.

"The sad thing, of course, is all the other people working behind the scenes that were looking forward to another season of the show," he said.

Even for a comic who's made a career on the razor's edge, the tweet from Barr was incendiary. Barr referred to Valerie Jarrett as the product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the movie "Planet of the Apes."

The backlash was immediate and fierce.

The Reverend Al Sharpton called the tweet inexcusable, and called on ABC to take action. Consulting producer Wanda Sykes tweeted she wouldn't return to the show, and Sara Gilbert, who portrays Darlene, condemned the tweet.

Barr later apologized and deleted the tweet, saying it was a bad joke about Jarrett's politics and looks, and said she was leaving Twitter.

But amid the mounting backlash, ABC canceled the show. Channing Dungey, head of entertainment for ABC, said the tweet was "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

Jarrett commented on it while appearing in Philadelphia at a town hall on race.

"Well, first of all, I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment," she said. "Bob Iger, who's the CEO of Disney, called me before the announcement. He apologized. He said that he had zero tolerance for that sort of racist, bigoted comment, and he wanted me to know before he made it public that he was canceling the show."

Barr tweeted Tuesday night, saying not to feel sorry for her.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseannetwittercomedianracismChicagoOld Town
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after flight disturbance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News