ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Roseanne' director from Melrose Park talks about helming original and revival

EMBED </>More Videos

She's now one of the hottest comedy directors in Hollywood, but when Gail Mancuso was growing up in Melrose Park she never imagined a career in show business. (WLS)

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) --
She's now one of the hottest comedy directors in Hollywood, but when Gail Mancuso was growing up in Melrose Park she never imagined a career in show business.

"I had a wonderful neighborhood to grow up in and we all knew each other, had block parties," Mancuso said.

Mancuso stopped by ABC in Los Angeles to share some memories about how she ended up in LA.

"There was one winter where I went out into the parking lot and I couldn't find my car. I was driving a white Chevy Nova and we had a complete white out and I was freezing and I was all over the parking lot and I said, 'As God is my witness I will never do this again,'" she recalled.

Mancuso's Hollywood story began when she went to a taping of The Dating Game. She boldly approached an usher.

"How did you get your job? He said, 'You want my job,' I said, 'Yeah, I want your job,' and he said 'You can have it because today's my last day.' I got hired on the spot and I was two days in LA," said Mancuso.

Mancuso worked on shows like "WKRP in Cincinnati."

"I worked on a lot of comedy shows and all we would do is laugh and I was like, this is kind of fun maybe I should get out of the business world and change into television and film," she said.

Mancuso moved up through the ranks, and got her first chance to direct from "Roseanne" on the original series. The cast and crew wanted her back for the relaunch.

When you're together for so many years for so long, and you go through life events like births and death. I taught Sara Gilbert how to put gas in her car," she recalled.

"It's so great because a lot of us are from Chicago, I'm from Melrose Park, Galecki, he was from Oak Park, Lecy's from Chicago," Mancuso said.

The director won two Emmys for ABC's "Modern Family" and she's now directing a movie. Mancuso and her husband have two grown sons and come back to Chicago often.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseannetelevisionMelrose Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News