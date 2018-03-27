'Roseanne' reboot debuts on ABC7

"Roseanne" returns Tuesday night to ABC7 -- 30 years after the sitcom launched.The original cast returns to the same home in Landford, Illinois, and it seems like old times with new troubles -- always more reasons to laugh."Walking onto the set was out of this world, I came through this way, saw the kitchen first and then the living room, I do not know how they recreated it in such detail," said Laurie Metcalf, an Illinois native who played Roseanne Barr's sister on the show. "Obviously the afghan, but the Godzilla, the same picture.""It's a place to go where you can see people with similar problems and just trying to live through it with some grace and love," said John Goodman, who played husband Dan Conner on the show."Most people struggle, most people are quirky, most people are weird, so I think it's always important and that's what we hope to do, is let people feel like instead of - that's a TV family, let them feel like, oh that's my family," said Sara Gilbert, who played one of Roseanne's daughters."I think the voice of working people is absent from television and I think we always had that and we have it again and there's nothing on television like it.It reminds me a lot of like when we first started there was nothing on television like our show and it's still that way and I felt like there was a slot for us to come back.It was just all still alive and we just pushed the button and it happened," Barr said.