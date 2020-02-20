RuPaul joins MasterClass as celebrity instructor on self-expression, authenticity

RuPaul is ready to teach you to be fabulous.
The actor, model and TV personality is the latest celebrity featured on the online education platform MasterClass, and he's teaching a class on self-expression and authenticity.
RuPaul's class looks at his own turbulent journey to self-love and self-improvement, and teaches students how to do the same -- in or out of drag.
"You're born naked, and the rest is drag -- meaning, everything you put on is, in essence, something that was built," RuPaul said. "And once you're able to see yourself from outside yourself, that's when the party begins."
