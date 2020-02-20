Arts & Entertainment

RuPaul joins MasterClass as celebrity instructor on self-expression, authenticity

RuPaul is ready to teach you to be fabulous.

The actor, model and TV personality is the latest celebrity featured on the online education platform MasterClass, and he's teaching a class on self-expression and authenticity.

RuPaul's class looks at his own turbulent journey to self-love and self-improvement, and teaches students how to do the same -- in or out of drag.

"You're born naked, and the rest is drag -- meaning, everything you put on is, in essence, something that was built," RuPaul said. "And once you're able to see yourself from outside yourself, that's when the party begins."

For more information about RuPaul's online class, visit MasterClass' website.
