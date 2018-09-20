ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Coogler to produce LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2'

(AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES --
Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler is joining LeBron James and the "Space Jam 2" team.

James' production company SpringHill Entertainment tweeted Wednesday that Coogler will produce the sequel to the 1996 movie that featured Michael Jordan alongside Warner Bros.' animated characters.

"Random Acts of Flyness" creator Terence Nance will direct James, and Bugs Bunny, in the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter which first reported the news, production is tentatively slated to being in 2019 during the NBA off season.
