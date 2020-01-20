SAG awards

SAG Awards: List of winners includes Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt accepts the awards for best male actor in a supporting role during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES -- Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman will have two chances to win Sunday night at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, but the award show's ability to forecast the Oscars looks cloudy.

Stars were arriving on the red carpet Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The show began at 8 p.m. EST.

The awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), made up of 160,000 media industry professionals, including actors. Each year they recognize high achievement in film and television acting during the SAG Awards.

RELATED: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations
Here is the complete list of winners for the 26th annual SAG Awards.

FILM WINNERS


Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern in "Marriage Story"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble: "Avengers: Endgame"

TELEVISION WINNERS



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston in "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge in "Fleabag"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television, Movie or Limited Series: Michelle Williams in "Fosse/Verdon"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Performance by a TV Stunt Ensemble: "Game of Thrones"

The 56th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award


Robert De Niro

RELATED: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsag awardsaward showsmoviesoscarsacademy awardstelevisionmovie news
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAG AWARDS
SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, 'Fleabag' win
Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards: PHOTOS
Hollywood's hot trends, memorable red carpet looks this year
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DNA confirms injured coyote captured connected to attack on boy; shot by BB gun
Lake effect snow possible as temps bring bitter cold, severe wind chill across area
Sen. Don Harmon elected president of Illinois State Senate
SEARCH FOR JUSTICE: Gun violence victims' loved ones call for more bail system reforms
Prince Harry speaks out after decision to step back from royal duties
2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in
2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade queen chosen
Show More
10 residents displaced in Austin apartment fire
2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting
Building A Better Chicago: Affordable housing resource guide
VIDEO: Truck engulfed in flames careens down icy interstate
36 hours of steady snowfall leaves neighbors trapped inside homes
More TOP STORIES News