Sandra Bland documentary 'Say Her Name' to preview at Music Box Theatre

A preview screening of a documentary about the death of Sandra Bland will take place in Chicago Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A preview screening of a documentary about the death of Sandra Bland will take place in Chicago Friday.

"Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland" will play at the Music Box Theatre all weekend.

The filmmakers began following the investigation into Bland's death ten days after she was found hanging in a jail cell in Texas three days after she was arrested during a questionable traffic stop.

One of Bland's sisters spoke to ABC7 about the documentary, which she said answers some questions.

Bland's death was ruled suicide, but her family has a hard time accepting that.

In the documentary, viewers learn more about the case and the 28-year-old in her own words.

"Say Her Name" debuts on HBO December 3.
