Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
WINDY CITY LIVE
Sarah Haines and Michael Strahan settle in to GMA Day
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4328572" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Val interviews Michael Strahan.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
wcl
Monday, September 24, 2018 02:15PM
Michael Strahan and Sara Haines are daytime's hot new duo on ABC's GMA Day.
Windy City Live went behind the scenes to see how the fun happens.
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4328618" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Ryan sat down with Sarah Haines to discuss GMA Day.
You can catch GMA Day airs weekdays at noon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
gma
good morning america
Windy City LIVE
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Brain aneurysms affect 1 in 50 people
4 Star Chicagoan: Ashton Coleman
'The Bachelor' winner Whitney Bischoff Angel talks about OVA egg freezing
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Tamron Hall talk show to air on the ABC owned stations
Hitting the right notes: Chicago's top 4 spots for karaoke
Joe Amabile and Mary Lou Retton talk about 'DWTS'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense begins presenting case
Woman found dead in garbage truck on South Side identified
Teen rescued after drifting 49 days at sea
'Amazing' treatment helps paralyzed woman walk again
Go-kart driver dies in Marengo Township crash, man charged with hit-and-run
4 charged in Oak Lawn kidnapping
Dallas officer who killed neighbor in his own apartment fired
Tamron Hall talk show to air on the ABC owned stations
Show More
Officials: Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
18 exonerated after charges tied to corrupt Chicago police sergeant dismissed
Six Flags offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin
New sexual-misconduct accusation rocks Kavanaugh nomination
Photo of suspect vehicle released in deadly NW Side hit-and-run
More News