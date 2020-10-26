arnold schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'fantastic' after heart surgery

LOS ANGELES -- Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old "Terminator" actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.



"Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentarnold schwarzeneggersurgeryu.s. & worldpoliticsotrc
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER
WATCH: Schwarzenegger goes undercover as car salesman
Landlord defends evicting 102-year-old from CA home
Arnold Schwarzenegger offers to help 102-year-old being evicted
102-year-old woman facing eviction in California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Preckwinkle launches COVID-19 relief cash assistance program
23 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings
1st trace snow of season falls in Chicago area
Chicago's 8 Halloweek guidelines aim to keep trick-or-treaters safe
Exclusive: Juice WRLD's mom speaks out for 1st time since rapper's death
Early voting sites open for final week
1 killed, 17 injured in Hancock County, IL hayride accident
Show More
Chicago Weather: Patchy rain, cloudy Monday morning
Chicago Bears face off against Rams
Fall activities that put you at high risk of COVID-19 transmission
Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd lead AMA nominations: See full list
IL reports 4,062 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths
More TOP STORIES News