Science, advertising and activism: 3 free events in Evanston this week

Inside the 'Up Is Down' exhibition at the Block Museum of Art

Women Speak panel at Evanston Civic Center

An Evening With Titans of Nanotechnology

Looking to mix things up this week? From exploring the works of Chicago's pioneering advertising executives to the advances and struggles of nanotechnology, here are the best options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---Dive into the world of 1950s advertising pioneers at the Block Museum of Art this Wednesday evening.The curators of the current exhibition "Up Is Down: Mid-Century Experiments in Advertising and Film at the Goldsholl Studio" and the director of the Segal Design Institute will share perspectives on the works of Morton and Millie Goldsholl, Chicago advertising pioneers in the 1950s-70s. Attendees will explore the Goldsholl's studio and find out how experimentation and play inspired their commercial works.Wednesday, November 7, 6-7:30 p.m.Block Museum of Art, Northwestern University, 40 Arts Circle DriveFreeAlso this Wednesday evening: The Evanston Civic Center hosts a panel of women to discuss faith, social justice, community building, personal growth and more. Panelists will include life coach and artist Fran Joy, CEO of Evanston Community Foundation Monique Brunson Jones, UN Human Rights Commissioner Susana Sandoval, alongside eight additional women working in nonprofits, the artists, activism and more.Wednesday, November 7, 6-9 p.m.Evanston Civic Center, 2100 Ridge Ave.FreeLast but not least, spend Thursday evening rubbing shoulders with experts in nanotechnology.Hosted by the National Science and Technology Medals Foundation in collaboration with the International Institute for Nanotechnology, this event will feature a panel of experts in nanomedicine, molecular architecture, nano systems and biotechnology discussing the field's most recent and significant breakthroughs and work that still awaits.Following the discussion, attendees will be have the chance to ask the panel questions and enjoy a networking reception with light refreshments.Thursday, November 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.Northwestern University, Kellogg Global Hub, White AuditoriumFree