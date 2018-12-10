Seasonal and holiday events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

2018 Santa Crawl in River North! - A Holiday Themed Bar Crawl!

'Tis the season to celebrate.From a Santa bar crawl to a gingerbread house decorating party, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Chicago. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---This Christmas bar crawl will include Moe's Cantina, Old Crow, Bar Louie, Hubbard Inn and more. Tickets come with a breakfast buffet, three drink gift cards, a Santa hat and drink specials at participating bars.Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.River North's Bars (full list in event description), 149 W. Kinzie St.$20This is a holiday party being thrown by the Essence of Ivy and Pearls Foundation. There will be snack foods, a cash bar, valet parking and dancing. Music will be played by DJ Vince Adams.Saturday, Dec. 15, 4-8 p.m.BASSLINE, 2239 S. Michigan Ave.$25 (General Admission)Bring your own gingerbread house to decorate at this holiday party. Enjoy the provided decorating materials, hot chocolate bar and a la carte brunch for participants.Sunday, December 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Park Grill, 11 N. Michigan Ave.$25