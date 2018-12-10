ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Seasonal and holiday events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Photo: Alasdair Elmes/Unsplash

By Hoodline
'Tis the season to celebrate.

From a Santa bar crawl to a gingerbread house decorating party, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Chicago. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
---

2018 Santa Crawl in River North! - A Holiday Themed Bar Crawl!





This Christmas bar crawl will include Moe's Cantina, Old Crow, Bar Louie, Hubbard Inn and more. Tickets come with a breakfast buffet, three drink gift cards, a Santa hat and drink specials at participating bars.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: River North's Bars (full list in event description), 149 W. Kinzie St.
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Holly Day Soiree' Holiday Party with DJ Vince Adams





This is a holiday party being thrown by the Essence of Ivy and Pearls Foundation. There will be snack foods, a cash bar, valet parking and dancing. Music will be played by DJ Vince Adams.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 4-8 p.m.
Where: BASSLINE, 2239 S. Michigan Ave.
Price: $25 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Gingerbread House Decorating Brunch at Millennium Park





Bring your own gingerbread house to decorate at this holiday party. Enjoy the provided decorating materials, hot chocolate bar and a la carte brunch for participants.

When: Sunday, December 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Park Grill, 11 N. Michigan Ave.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
