Second City Chicago sets reopening date with in-person shows

Second City has been starting point for many, including Bill Murray, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler
CHICAGO -- More than a year after closing its theaters to in-person performances due to COVID-19, The Second City announced Thursday that tickets are going on sale next week for two new in-person shows.

The date targeted for reopening with limited socially distant seating on the Mainstage and e.t.c. theater is May 7. In-person classes at The Second City Training Center are set to resume May 3, at limited capacity, and online options will continue to be available.

"Our talent, our staff and our faculty are looking forward to entertaining and educating in the same room again," The Second City's new executive producer Jon Carr said.

Tickets go on sale March 25 at secondcity.com. Patrons will be able to purchase drinks at performances with mask-friendly drinking straws that will be provided. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced, which include mask wearing, social distancing, audience limits based on state and local guidelines, and enhanced cleaning before and between performances.

Parisa Jalili, Second City's chief operating officer, emphasized that plans are contingent upon the city and state's COVID-19 guidelines, but that hasn't impacted enthusiasm.

"The excitement around The Second City is palpable," Jalili said. "After a year, Chicagoans not only want to laugh together, they need to laugh together."

The Second City opened in December 1959 and has become one of the world's most influential and prolific comedy theatres. Second City has been the starting point for award-winning actors and directors including Bill Murray, Gilda Radner, John Candy, Catherine O'Hara, John Belushi, Eugene Levy, Mike Myers, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Sam Richardson, Chris Farley, Steven Yeun, Amber Ruffin, Suzy Nakamura, and Stephen Colbert, among many others.
