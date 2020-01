See how Cheryl Scott, Terrell Brown learned Countdown Chicago dance

EMBED >More News Videos COUNTDOWN CHICAGO, the city's longest running, and most popular local New Year's Eve show, once again rang in the New Year!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- By now you've probably seen - or at least heard about - the dance Terrell Brown and Cheryl Scott performed during Countdown Chicago 2020 on New Year's Eve.Now they're sharing how they learned the choreography. It took some serious time and patience by the incredible teachers at "The Puzzle Box Dance Studio." Davina Pasiewicz, Andrew Phan and Matt Pumanes worked with Cheryl and Terrell for hours.Auditions for their professional company "The Puzzle League" are next month on Feb. 23 and 26 near the corner of Elston and Roscoe in the Avondale neighborhood.For more information, visit the Puzzle Box Dance Studio website