AMA nominations 2020: See the list of American Music Awards nominees

Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd will fight it out for Artist of the Year at the 2020 American Music Awards.
By Danny Clemens
Nominees for Artist of the Year were announced live Monday morning on "Good Morning America." Singer Dua Lipa later joined the show to announced the nominees for New Artist of the Year and Collaboartion of the Year:

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR


  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Doja Cat
  • DaBaby
  • Lil Baby
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Megan Thee Stallion


COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR


  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "Rockstar"
  • Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"
  • Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande "Rain On Me"
  • Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce "Savage Remix"


The full list of nominees will be announced later in the morning.

Last year's show saw Swift make history, shattering Michael Jackson's record for all-time AMA wins on the same night she was named Artist of the Decade. She heads into this year's show with a total of 29 American Music Awards under her belt.

Taylor Swift made history at the 2019 American Music Awards, shattering Michael Jackson's record for all-time AMA wins on the same night she was named Artist of the Decade. Including her Artist of the Decade honor, Swift now has 29 AMAs.



Just one more win this year will see Swift top her own record for all-time wins. She also currently holds the record for most Artist of the Year wins, with five.

Don't miss the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.
