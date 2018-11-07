ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Seeking fun on the cheap? Here are 3 free events in Chicago this week

Photo: Kelsey Chance/Unsplash

By Hoodline
There's always plenty to do in Chicago, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that won't break the bank, we've got five solid options that'll cost you nothing at all, from Girls Night Out to a Humanity Tour.
---

Girls Night Out 'Friendsgiving' Happy Hour at Eleven Eleven West Loop





Ladies: Forget that to-do list, put your laptop to bed and treat yourself to a midweek happy hour. You'll shop, socialize with local women and sip cocktails the Thursday evening gathering with Girls Night Out, Chicago Housewives and Rare Affairs. Expect raffles, swag bags and other giveaways as well.

When: Thursday, November 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Eleven Eleven, 1111 W. Lake St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Promontory After Dark with DJ Joe Kollege





Or, shake your groove thing with DJ Joe Kollege this Thursday evening at The Promontory. With over 15 years in the business, the Chicago native is known for more than spinning records. He's also opened for artists like The Roots and Robin Thicke, Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick.

When: Thursday, November 8, 9 p.m.- Friday, November 9, 6 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2020 Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang's Humanity First Tour





2020 presidential hopeful Andrew Yang makes a stop in Chicago this Friday evening. The tech entrepreneur and founder of the workforce training nonprofit Venture for America will appear at Catalyst Ranch to discuss his platform, which includes a $1,000 "Freedom Dividend" for every adult in America.

When: Friday, November 9, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Catalyst Ranch, 656 W. Randolph St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
