Seeking fun on the cheap? Here are 3 free events in Chicago this week

The Real: '90s Hip-Hop Celebration at Emporium Fulton Market

RNBHouseParty Chicago Pop Up

Chicago Vegan Test Kitchen: ThanksLIVING Market

There's always plenty to do in Chicago, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.If you're on the hunt for events and activities to mix up your routine, we've got three solid options that'll cost you nothing at all to get into the door -- from a pre-Thanksgiving '90s night to a post-Thanksgiving vegan market.---Spend your Black Wednesday at a '90s-themed dance party at Emporium Fulton Market. DJ Toure, DJ Chris Banks and Z Solo will spin 1990s hip-hop, while Hennessy cocktails are served.Wednesday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 22, 12 a.m.Emporium Fulton Market, 839 W. Fulton MarketFreeOr, enjoy a night of R&B music and drinks for purchase this Wednesday at Persona Lounge. Guests who RSVP get in free before 11 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 21, 10 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 22, 2 a.m.Persona Lounge, 408 S. Wells St.$0-$25Last but not least, head over to Emporium Logan Square this Sunday afternoon for a season vegan market. The gathering will feature food and drink from local plant-based chefs and vendors, including vegan snacks and craft beers. There will also be an activity corner full of arcade games for kids.Sunday, Nov. 25, 12-5 p.m.Emporium Logan Square, 2363 N. Milwaukee Ave.Free