Seeking fun on the cheap? Here are 3 free events in Chicago this week

If you're on the hunt for events and activities to mix up your routine, we've got three solid options that'll cost you nothing at all to get into the door -- from a pre-Thanksgiving '90s night to a post-Thanksgiving vegan market.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
The Real: '90s Hip-Hop Celebration at Emporium Fulton Market
Spend your Black Wednesday at a '90s-themed dance party at Emporium Fulton Market. DJ Toure, DJ Chris Banks and Z Solo will spin 1990s hip-hop, while Hennessy cocktails are served.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 22, 12 a.m.
Where: Emporium Fulton Market, 839 W. Fulton Market
Admission: Free
RNBHouseParty Chicago Pop Up
Or, enjoy a night of R&B music and drinks for purchase this Wednesday at Persona Lounge. Guests who RSVP get in free before 11 p.m.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 10 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 22, 2 a.m.
Where: Persona Lounge, 408 S. Wells St.
Admission: $0-$25
Chicago Vegan Test Kitchen: ThanksLIVING Market
Last but not least, head over to Emporium Logan Square this Sunday afternoon for a season vegan market. The gathering will feature food and drink from local plant-based chefs and vendors, including vegan snacks and craft beers. There will also be an activity corner full of arcade games for kids.
When: Sunday, Nov. 25, 12-5 p.m.
Where: Emporium Logan Square, 2363 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Admission: Free
