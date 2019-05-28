Arts & Entertainment

Selena Cruise 2020: Selena-themed cruise setting sail out of Los Angeles in 2020

LOS ANGELES -- Selena fans, listen up! A Selena-themed cruise is setting sail out of Los Angeles next year.

It's called "Dreaming of you 25: The Como la Flor Cruise," and it's scheduled to sail out of L.A. next September. The cruise runs from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28 form L.A. to Ensenada, Mexico.

According to the website for the cruise, Selena's former husband Chris Perez will perform with Grupo Metal.

MORE: Selena Quintanilla class to be held at San Diego State University
EMBED More News Videos

Selena course coming to California school.


Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the singer's murder.

Selena won a Grammy at 21. The Queen of Tejano music sold more albums than any other woman in Latin music history.

For more information on cruise reservations, click here.
EMBED More News Videos

Selena's legacy lives on with her fans.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmexicocelebritytravelmusiclos angelescruise shipselena
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 24, shot, killed on while holding daughter, 2
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms threaten Chicago area for 2nd day in a row
Parents sue Lansing home daycare over death of their baby son
3 EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Chicago area Monday, NWS says
1 killed in police-involved shooting in South Chicago
Death penalty trial looms for accused killer of Chinese scholar at U of I
North Shore mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus
Show More
Block club starts spring cleaning
Illinois House passes abortion bill, moves to state Senate
Schaumburg man found dead Sunday was stabbed to death: police
Formerly-incarcerated DePaul professor returns to jail to teach college course
What does Ken Jennings think of 'Jeopardy James'?
More TOP STORIES News