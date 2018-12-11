ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Slain Tejano star Selena to be subject of new Netflix scripted series

Although Selena has been gone for nearly 25 years, her legacy has lived on with fans.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Netflix announced it is making a scripted series about beloved Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla.

The streaming service said the Quintanilla family has been involved in "Selena: The Series" and members are serving as executive producers.


Selena rose to prominence in the 1980s and '90s as a figure on the Tejano music scene who broke through to major mainstream success.

She was shot and killed at age 23 in Texas in 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend and the president of her fan club.

RELATED: Selena honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Her albums, both the ones released during her lifetime and those released posthumously, have sold some 65 million units worldwide.

PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music

Netflix describes the upcoming series as "A coming of age story following Selena as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music."

The late pop star's sister Suzette Quintanilla said in a statement released by Netflix: "Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives."

Since her death, Selena has continued to be awarded posthumous honors, including a U.S. postage stamp, a wax figure at Madame Tussaud's in Hollywood and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Movies have been made about her life, including the 1997 film "Selena" starring Jennifer Lopez.

VIDEO: Queen of Tejano's legacy lives on
More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

