ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Set sail on Lake Michigan with new Siren Song Sailing Charters

Photo: Siren Song Sailing Charters/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new business offering sailing tours has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Siren Song Sailing Charters, the fresh arrival is located at 3100 Lakefront Trail and casts off from Belmont Harbor in the Lakeview neighborhood.

The owners have been sailing on Lake Michigan for 25 years and currently operate a 1982 36-foot sailboat, per the business' website.

Weekday charters are set at $175 per hour with a two-hour minimum. Buckle in for a sunset cruise for $200 per hour or gear up for the Air and Water Show Package in mid-August, which runs for three hours and costs $300 per hour. Prices do not include a 9 percent Chicago Amusement Tax. Sailing lessons are also available. Check out the full website here.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Siren Song Sailing Charters currently has a five-star rating.

Vanessa P., who reviewed the business on June 12, said, "You won't be disappointed. There's nothing like a peaceful sail on beautiful Lake Michigan. Captain Kevin and his first mate Karen are very professional, their boat clean and their knowledge of sailing impeccable."

Intrigued? Contact the business at 773-726-2130 to learn more. Siren Song Sailing Charters is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Get your groove on this weekend at SummerDance Celebration
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
190 North - August 19, 2018
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Show More
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
More News