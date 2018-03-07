ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Shape of Water' actor Michael Shannon watched Oscars at Chicago bar

Actor Michael Shannon watched the Oscars on Sunday from the Old Town Ale House on Chicago's North Side. (Bruce Elliott/Twitter)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Michael Shannon, the villain in the "Shape of Water," watched the Oscars -- on mute -- from a dive bar on Chicago's North Side.

The Chicago actor watched the ceremony on Sunday from a bar stool at the Old Town Ale House.

Bar owner Bruce Elliot tweeted a photo of Shannon sitting at the bar in a black puffy jacket with a half-filled drink glass. The Chicago actor was watching a small screen perched on the wall.

Oscars 2018: Complete winners list
The 2018 Oscars have come to a close as "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" both had big nights.


The TV had no sound, just subtitles, according to Elliott's tweet. He added that the "juke box was rocking, and the beer flowing."

The Old Town Ale House is one of Shannon's favorite hangouts, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Shannon got his start acting in Chicago and co-founded A Red Orchid Theatre, which is located around the corner for the Old Town Ale House.
"Shape of Water," which was nominated for 13 Oscars, won Best Picture.

In the movie, Shannon plays Richard Strickland, the villain who captures and tortures an amphibian man.

Oscars 2018: 'Shape of Water' wins best picture
"The Shape of Water," which had a leading 13 nominations at Sunday's Academy Awards, won the best picture Oscar.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldcelebrityOscarsChicagoOld Town
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Oscars 2018: Complete winners list
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after flight disturbance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News