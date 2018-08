EMBED >More News Videos Author Gillian Flynn and actors Chris Messina and Patricia Clarkson discuss the new HBO series, "Sharp Objects."

"Sharp Objects" author Gillian Flynn stopped by WCL with stars Patricia Clarkson and Chris Messina from the new HBO series based on the novel.New York Times best-selling author Flynn also wrote "Gone Girl," which was made into a feature film.HBO's "Sharp Objects" stars Amy Adams as Camille Preaker, a reporter who returns to her hometown to solve the murder of two young girls. Clarkson plays Camille's mother, Adora Crellin, and Messina plays Detective Richard Wills."Sharp Objects" airs on HBO Sundays at 8 p.m.