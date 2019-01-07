ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Shedd Aquarium free to Illinois residents on 25 days in January, February

Black tip reef sharks at Shedd Aquarium (Photo credit: Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez )

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinois residents can visit the Shedd Aquarium for free on 25 special days in January and February.

The museum will be free from Jan. 17-21. (The museum will be open until 9 p.m. on Jan. 21. In February, the museum will be free Mondays through Fridays all month.

The museum will be closed on Jan. 15-16 for routine maintenance and cleaning.

With a valid ID, Illinois residents receive free general admission, which includes the chance to discover the speed of Pacific white-sided dolphins in an aquatic presentation (subject to availability), get lost in the intricate patterns of the angelfish in the special exhibit Underwater Beauty, see belugas, sharks or penguins and more.

Admission can be upgraded to include 4-D Experience for $4.95 per guest.

A $3 transaction fee applies to Illinois Resident Free Day tickets reserved online.

Illinois Resident Free Days are sponsored by Ford Motor Company Fund.

Shedd said that residents who cannot visit on free days in January and February can look out for more free day offerings later this year.

The museum is located at 1200 S. Lake Shore Dr. in Chicago.

For more information visit https://www.sheddaquarium.org/ or call 312-939-2438.
