Shedd Aquarium offering free admission to Illinois residents on 12 days in September

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you live in Illinois, you can check out the Shedd Aquarium for free on select days next month.

The Shedd is offering free admission Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting the day after Labor Day for residents with a valid ID.

"We are a gateway to nature and an ocean experience for nearly 2 million guests each year, many of whom actively benefit from opportunities to connect with Shedd Aquarium during these Illinois Resident Free Days," said Meghan Curran, senior vice president of marketing, sales and guest relations at Shedd Aquarium. "We look forward to making these important days as accessible as possible so that guests can stop by whenever their schedule allows to make an impactful connection with the aquatic world."

The aquarium is also staying open until 9 p.m. most of those days.The full list of free days and hours is listed below:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

  • Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Monday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.


  • Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

  • Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Monday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

  • Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

  • Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Monday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.


  • Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

  • Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

  • Monday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.


The museum is located at 1200 S. Lake Shore Dr. in Chicago.

The Shedd encourages residents to secure tickets online at the Shedd's website. A $3 transaction fee applies for Illinois Free Day tickets.
