Sherman and Tingle's weekend picks for suburban dads

Sherman and Tingle from 97.1 FM The Drive share fun ideas for suburban dads to do around Chicago this weekend.

Are you a "suburban dad" looking for something fun to do this weekend? Two well-known suburban dads, Sherman and Tingle from 97.1 FM The Drive, have partnered with ABC 7 Chicago to share some fun ideas.

Chicago German-American Oktoberfest Celebration - Western Ave and Leland

Friday, September 7 from 5:00 p.m .to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 8, noon to 11:00 p.m.
Parade starts at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Sunday, September 9, noon to 10:00 p.m.
Admission is free.
Click here for more information.

Naperville Soap Box Derby Rally Race - 1530 Fairway Circle
Saturday, September 8, and Sunday, September 9 , starting at 8:30 a.m.
Bring your own car or borrow one of their cars for the day.
Spectators can watch the races for free from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and kids accompanied by a parent or guardian can take a free test run down the track.
Click here for more information.

Chicago Bourbon and Barbecue Festival - Belmont and Damen in Roscoe Village.
Saturday, September 8, noon to 10:00 p.m. Sunday, September 9, noon to 10:00 p.m.
Southern hospitality meets Midwest outdoor fun when smoked meats and barrel-aged bourbon whiskeys take the spotlight!
Click here for more information.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
