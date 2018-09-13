ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sherman and Tingle's weekend picks for suburban dads

Sherman and Tingle from 97.1 FM The Drive share fun ideas for suburban dads to do around Chicago this weekend.

Are you a "suburban dad" looking for something fun to do this weekend? Two well-known suburban dads, Sherman and Tingle from 97.1 FM The Drive, have partnered with ABC 7 Chicago to share some fun ideas.

Run Your Mutt Off 5K Fun Run and Walk - McDowell Grove (Raymond Drive & McDowell Rd) in Naperville. Saturday, September 15. Run/Walk starts at 8:00 a.m. (packet pickup begins at 7:00 a.m. This untimed run/walk is a family event welcoming animal lovers and athletes of all experience levels. Children and well-socialized, leashed dogs are welcome. Proceeds benefit the Naperville Area Humane Society. More information: Click here for more information.
Bengtson's Pumpkin Fest - 13341 W 151st Street in Homer Glen. Opens this weekend. Friday, September 14 and Saturday, September 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00pm. Sunday, September 16, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Celebrate Autumn at this Pumpkin-season farm market features attractions such as pig races, camel rides, corn mazes, a zoo and much more. Ticket prices and more information: Click here for more information.

Sam Adams Lakeview Taco Fest - on Southport between Addison and Roscoe. Saturday, September 15, and Sunday, September 16, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Back for its sixth flavor-filled year, this is a celebration of the glorious taco, music, seasonal beers and the start of Autumn. $10 suggested donation benefits the Friends of Lakeview & the Lakeview Chamber of Commerce. Click here for more information.
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentfamilyweekend guideChicagoHomer GlenNapervilleLakeview
