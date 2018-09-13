Are you a "suburban dad" looking for something fun to do this weekend? Two well-known suburban dads, Sherman and Tingle from 97.1 FM The Drive, have partnered with ABC 7 Chicago to share some fun ideas.
Run Your Mutt Off 5K Fun Run and Walk - McDowell Grove (Raymond Drive & McDowell Rd) in Naperville. Saturday, September 15. Run/Walk starts at 8:00 a.m. (packet pickup begins at 7:00 a.m. This untimed run/walk is a family event welcoming animal lovers and athletes of all experience levels. Children and well-socialized, leashed dogs are welcome. Proceeds benefit the Naperville Area Humane Society. More information: Click here for more information.
Bengtson's Pumpkin Fest - 13341 W 151st Street in Homer Glen. Opens this weekend. Friday, September 14 and Saturday, September 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00pm. Sunday, September 16, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Celebrate Autumn at this Pumpkin-season farm market features attractions such as pig races, camel rides, corn mazes, a zoo and much more. Ticket prices and more information: Click here for more information.
Sam Adams Lakeview Taco Fest - on Southport between Addison and Roscoe. Saturday, September 15, and Sunday, September 16, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Back for its sixth flavor-filled year, this is a celebration of the glorious taco, music, seasonal beers and the start of Autumn. $10 suggested donation benefits the Friends of Lakeview & the Lakeview Chamber of Commerce. Click here for more information.
Sherman and Tingle's weekend picks for suburban dads
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
More News