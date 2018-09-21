Hey Dads! Are you looking for "Dad" things to do this weekend? Two well-known suburban dads, Sherman and Tingle from 97.1 FM The Drive, have partnered with ABC 7 Chicago to share some fun ideas.
Cartoberfest - Iron Gate Motor Condos at 2228 Ferry Road, #101 in Naperville, Sunday, Sept. 23 starting at 11 a.m. This event celebrates German food, music and cars! Click here for more information.
Make Your Own (Hard) Cider - Perfect Brewing Supply at 619 E. Park Avenue in Libertyville. Saturday, Sept. 22 starting at 9 a.m. Learn how to make cider from scratch with several varieties of apples or other fresh fruits. Click here for more information.
Lake Forest Fire Department Open House - 255 W. Deerpath in Lake Forest. Sunday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab the kids and tour the Lake Forest Fire Department. Click here for more information.
Sherman and Tingle's weekend picks for suburban dads
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories