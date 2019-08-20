Loyola's Sister Jean honored for her 100th birthday with LEGO statue

LEGOLAND Discovery Center honored the Loyola University nun with a one-of-a kind LEGO statue in her likeness.
"We wanted to create something memorable for Sister Jean," said Greg Nuse, Master Model Builder at LEGOLAND Discovery Center located at 601 N Martingale Rd, Schaumburg, Ill.
"We studied Sister Jean meticulously in order to create this look-a-like, complete with Loyola colors, striped scarf and glasses. We were fortunate to be able to present it to her in person for her 100th birthday," added Nuse.
The custom statue is more than 2.5 feet tall, and took more than 30 hours to build. It's made up of 10,000 LEGO bricks and includes everyone's favorite details including striped scarf with Loyola colors and a special pair of Sister Jean sneakers.
Fans can get an up close look at the LEGO statue at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago from now until the end of October.
After that, the statue will move to its' permanent home in Loyola's Gentile Arena.
In addition to the statue, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago donated 100 tickets to a charity of Sister Jean's choice, Misericordia, a community that cars for children and adults with developmental disabilities.
Loyola posted on their Facebook page that they'll be honoring Sister Jean with some special birthday messages from friends and fans using the hashtag #SisterJean100.
Sister Jean's official birthday is on August 21.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY SISTER JEAN!