Six Flags Hurricane Harbor reopens in Gurnee this weekend

The new ride is called "Tsunami Surge," which park officials call the world's tallest water coaster, with riders reaching a top speed of 28 miles per hour and traveling 950 feet through enclosed tunnels and open-air slides.
The park is operating at reduced attendance and is utilizing a reservation system.
COVID-19 protocols are in place and for more information, visit the park's website.
Six Flags Great America opened last month. The park is celebrating its 45th year.