Six Flags Hurricane Harbor reopens in Gurnee this weekend

New ride 'Tsunami Surge' is tallest water coaster in world, park officials say
By
Check out Six Flags new water coaster 'Tsunami Surge'

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor opens this weekend and there's a new thrill for you to try if you dare!

The new ride is called "Tsunami Surge," which park officials call the world's tallest water coaster, with riders reaching a top speed of 28 miles per hour and traveling 950 feet through enclosed tunnels and open-air slides.

The park is operating at reduced attendance and is utilizing a reservation system.

RELATED: Illinois announces free Six Flags tickets for newly vaccinated

COVID-19 protocols are in place and for more information, visit the park's website.

Six Flags Great America opened last month. The park is celebrating its 45th year.
