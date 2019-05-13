cominguproses

In sneak peek of 'The Bachelorette' with Hannah B, one suitor may have girlfriend

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC shared an exclusive sneak peek of the premiere of Hannah B's season of ''The Bachelorette,'' which airs May 13.

As Hannah Brown begins her quest for love on The Bachelorette Monday night, an exclusive first look reveals her ''Bachelor Nation'' friends want to warn her about one of the guys.

While they watch the guys greet Hannah B from a room with a monitor, former The Bachelor castmates Demi Burnett and Katie Morton can be heard talking about one of the contestants, saying, "That's him! That's the guy with the girlfriend!" and "We have to warn her!"

The guy in the clip is named Scott. There's only one Scott this season, a 28-year-old software sales executive from Chicago.

PHOTOS: Meet the men vying for Hannah B's heart on The Bachelorette


Hannah B, affectionately known by fans as "Hannah Beast," will meet her 30 suitors on the show's premiere on Monday night. The former Miss Alabama won viewers over on last season's The Bachelor with her fierceness and her sense of humor.

If ABC's exclusive preview is any indication, the premiere will be a night of drama. After teasing that one of the suitors may have a girlfriend, the clip ends with show host Chris Harrison pulling Hannah B aside for a chat.

Don't miss the premiere of the 15th season of The Bachelorette, on Monday, May 13 at 8/7c, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthannah brownthe bacheloretteabccominguproseschris harrisonbachelorette
COMINGUPROSES
Meet the 30 men competing for 'Bachelorette' Hannah B.'s heart
Check out Hannah B's new 'Bachelorette' promo
Colton and Cassie find love, 'The Bachelorette' is Hannah B!
Colton chases after love in part 1 of 'Bachelor' finale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in St. Charles hit-and-run crash turns himself in
Boy, 14, accused of attempted murder in CTA shooting to return to court
Illinois Lottery to unveil inaugural Blue Police Memorial instant ticket
Fallen CPD officers to be remembered at candlelight vigil
Bears' Mike Davis buys mom house on Mother's Day
Chicago Riverwalk East opens Monday
Quick Tip: How to avoid charges from '222' scammers
Show More
See inside Notre Dame weeks after fire
Doris Day, legendary actress and singer, dies at 97
Consumer Reports: Student loan forgiveness
'Empire' will go 1 more season, Smollett's future is unclear
Quick Tip: How to avoid weather-repair scams
More TOP STORIES News