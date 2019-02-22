ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Snoop Dogg to headline Illinois State Fair

Rap icon Snoop Dogg is set to headline the Illinois State Fair. He's the third act announced for this year's show.

SPRINGFIELD
Rap icon Snoop Dogg is set to headline the 2019 Illinois State Fair.

Snoop Dogg is the third act announced for the 2019 Illinois State Fair; he will perform on the Grandstand stage on Friday, August 16. A capella group Pentatonix and country duo Dan + Shay will also perform at this year's show.

Since 1993, Snoop Dogg has released 17 studio albums, sold more than 35 million albums worldwide and received nearly 20 Grammy nominations. His most recent album, Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts in 2018 and was his first offering in the gospel music genre.

Tickets for all Grandstand concerts will go on sale later this spring. Prices for the Snoop Dogg & Friends performance range from $25 to $55.

Dan + Shay will perform on Sunday, Aug. 11, ticket prices range from $25 to $55. Pentatonix will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 14, ticket prices range from $45 to $75.

The 2019 Illinois State Fair will run from Aug. 8 through Aug. 18 in Springfield. For more information about the Illinois State Fair visit www2.illinois.gov/statefair.
