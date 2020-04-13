accuweather

Socially distanced drive-in movie theater a welcome sign of normalcy during coronavirus pandemic

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- As Americans adjust their daily lives to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, one socially distanced drive-in movie theater in Texas is a welcome sign of normalcy.

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in Cinema outside Austin closed last month like many other businesses but has been allowed to re-open provided it complies with strict social distancing regulations. Tickets are limited, cars must be spaced out in the parking lot with their windows rolled up, and customers aren't allowed to get out of their vehicles at all.

"It's hope. It gives people a reminder that real life is continuing in some way and we will persevere," Josh Frank, the owner of the portable pop-up drive-in theater, told AccuWeather.

One couple at the drive-in said their anniversary cruise to Puerto Rico was canceled, so they decided to celebrate with a night at the drive-in instead.

"It brings me back to when I was younger because I haven't been to a drive-in in a long time," Jeff Turkov said. "You're out, but you're not out. It's still cool."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaccuweathermoviestexas newsbusinessmovie newscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What to know about your car as you stay at home
Tuesday's supermoon to be biggest, brightest of the year
Spring equinox 2020: Everything to know
Can you really balance an egg during the vernal equinox?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in 6 days, Pritzker says
LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot announces measures to support homeless during COVID-19 pandemic
Little Village smokestack implosion sparks outrage, plans for lawsuit
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago Bulls fire longtime GM Gar Forman amid front-office changes
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
Funeral held for Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19
Show More
CPS students begin first official day of e-learning
293 workers at meat packing plan test positive for COVID-19
28 years later: Remembering the Great Chicago Flood
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago Easter weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News