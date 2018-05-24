ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' directed by Ron Howard

EMBED </>More Videos

Director Ron Howard got some Jedi Master wisdom from George Lucas. (WLS)

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The very first showings of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" begin Thursday night.

But "Solo" got off to a rocky start. Director Ron Howard was recruited to put it on course.

"I really think the fact that I could come in with a lot of energy and a lot of beliefs, that in and of itself was a signal to everybody that there was good work going on," Howard said.

Howard got some Jedi Master wisdom from George Lucas.

"He said, 'You're gonna have a great time, trust your instincts, well, he was right about that and then he said, when in doubt, speak to the 12-year-old in you, this movie is first and foremost for 12-year-olds everywhere,'" Howard said.

The director got Harrison Ford to reveal his secret take on Solo.

"I was curious about it throughout the years what he felt he knew about that character - I won't reveal it, but it was incredibly helpful - and it led to humor and more comedy," he said.

When it comes to any future Star Wars franchise films, Howard said: "This has been such a sprint to get this movie out. This feels like a summer movie to me, it feels like that kind of popcorn, summer experience and so I really wanted to meet this date."

He added, "I think audiences are gonna tell everybody involved whether they want more of this set of characters, but I had a blast, I had a great time doing it."

Howard shot the hit "Backdraft" in Chicago. Now he's optioned the sci-fi best seller "Afterlife" by Chicago author Marcus Sakey.

"It's so exciting and it would be really new territory for me as a director, so I am so pumped about 'Afterlife,'" he said.

But will he shoot it here?

"Of course I would, I love Chicago, an opportunity to go to Chicago, come on!" Howard replied.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentstar warsu.s. & worldmovie
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News