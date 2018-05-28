ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Solo' actors reflect on portraying iconic characters

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is on track to pull in just over $100 million at the box office for the holiday weekend. (WLS)


"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is on track to pull in just over $100 million at the box office for the holiday weekend.

Director Ron Howard cast actors to play the franchise's iconic characters, including Donald Glover to play Lando Calrissian, a role originated by Billy Dee Williams.

"I'm very grateful for everything. It feels like a dream, but I just try to keep it about the work," Glover said.

Lando's sidekick is a strong and feisty droid played by Pheobe Waller-Bridge.

Waller-Bridge portrayed the character through motion-capture.

"It's half motion capture, half real built onto me," Waller-Bridge said. "It's green leggings and a green leotard and a green face, head mask, there were dots all over me. They would drill my arms and my legs and my chest to me, and my head was a sombrero kind of situation on the set. Then it's just kind of lugging that around all day."

Qi'ra is played by Emilia Clarke, an actress familiar to "Game of Thrones" fans.

"If you ask a lot of filmmakers why they're in this game, often the answer is 'Star Wars,' so to be a part of that while being a part of something that had been formed from the influence of Star Wars, I'm very, very lucky," Clarke said.

Actor Paul Bettany played Vos in the movie and previously appeared in the "Avengers" franchise.

"To roll right into this, the next lot of dedicated, amazing fans, is....yes, I'm feeling pretty hashtag 'blessed,'" Bettany said.
