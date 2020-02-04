South Shore Drill team surprised, will join Chance the Rapper for 2020 NBA All-Star performance Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The South Shore Drill Team was surprised Monday with news they will join Chance the Rapper for an NBA All Star Weekend performance Sunday.The team had already been chosen to perform at several events during the 2020 NBA All Star events and have been practicing more than normal. But they didn't know they had been selected for a very special performance with Chance the Rapper Sunday.The team's coaches surprised them with the news at practice Monday evening.