South Shore Drill team surprised, will join Chance the Rapper for 2020 NBA All-Star performance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The South Shore Drill Team was surprised Monday with news they will join Chance the Rapper for his performance during NBA All Star Weekend.

The team had already been chosen to perform at several events during the 2020 NBA All Star events and have been practicing more than normal.

But they didn't know they had been selected for a very special performance with Chance the Rapper on Sunday, February 17.

The team's coaches surprised them with the news at practice Monday evening.
