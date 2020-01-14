South Side woman selected for prestigious dance program in Israel

Windy City LIVE surprised Jasmin Taylor, a 24-year-old dancer from the South Side who's one of just 38 people selected for a prestigious dance program in Israel.
Taylor raised much of the program's $15,000 by working hard and saving, but she still had about $2,500 to go. Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb heard about Taylor's story and surprised her with a special message of encouragement and the $2,500 needed to meet her goal. Chicago-based airline United also surprised Taylor by paying for her airfare to Israel.
Taylor still needs help covering additional expenses while she's away. Visit her GoFundMe campaign to donate.
