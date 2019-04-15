american idol

Chicago area teen Cameron Goode auditions for 'American Idol'

Cameron Goode has been performing for most of his 16 years, but the kid from the south suburbs was star struck on the Idol stage.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager who's already in the spotlight at area theatres has a dream come true with a call to audition for "American Idol."

"It's an amazing opportunity and when something like that happens and you're in the face of these icons it's overwhelming, it's terrifying," Goode said. "You need to comprehend what you're about to do because this is a major moment this could change your life."

We aren't allowed to show you his Idol performance just yet, but the young thespian is already well known on local stages from Drury Lane to Chicago Shakespeare and Goodman Theatres.

"That's been so cool to develop myself through all the journeys that I've been through. I'm just super happy and blessed," Goode said.

Muzicnet, run by Alan and Aaron Franklin, has been nurturing Cameron's talent since he was about 8, and he's in good company.

"We've done Jennifer Hudson, we've done Chance the Rapper," Alan Franklin said.

"We've taught Kiki Palmer," Aaron Franklin added.

Goode has confidence to match his talent, too.

"It took a lot of me just to go in front of them and tell them that this is what I love to do and I'm going to sing my heart out for you guys," he said. "God put something in me that wants me to do this for the rest of my life and I love it."

American Idol airs Monday night at 7 p.m. on ABC7.
