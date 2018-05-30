ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Special needs student from Oak Lawn surprised with Taylor Swift tickets

EMBED </>More Videos

Gabby Meza was surprised with Taylor Swift concert tickets after she made a video of herself dancing to Swift's song, "Shake it Off." (WLS)

By
OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) --
Gabby Meza is having a great end to her 8th grade year at Simmons Middle school in Oak Lawn.

While there's typically an assembly on the last day, what Meza doesn't know is that she's getting a big surprise - and it has to do with a class project she worked on that went viral.

Meza is a big fan of Taylor Swift, so she wanted to make a video of her dancing to Swift's song, "Shake it Off."

Gabby, a special needs student, was helped by her aide, who shot the video on an iPad. They included staff and other students.

"We love to dance by the way. All we did was shake it off for weeks," said Fay Hamidh, Meza's aide.

Once the video was completed, it was tweeted by one of Meza's teachers.

"It's been such a great thing to see not only her but all the other students interact and have fun - and I think it speaks to the community and the culture of our school," said Stephanie Norkus, Meza's teacher.

Two days later, the video caught the eye of Chicago-based ticket company Rateyourseats.com. They contacted the school and hatched a plan to present Meza with two tickets to the Taylor Swift concert this Saturday at Soldier Field.

"We saw Gabby's video on Twitter and we're so happy we could give her these Taylor Swift tickets," said Angie Liti, Rateyourseats.com.

Gabby's video was played during Wednesday's assembly, and then came her gift. The gesture moved her to tears.

It was a great sendoff before she starts her new chapter in high school next year.

"I think she's really excited. This is the perfect end to her 8th grade year," said Susana Meza, Gabby's sister.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenttaylor swiftconcertOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after flight disturbance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News