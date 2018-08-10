WINDY CITY LIVE

Spend or Save: 'BlacKkKlansman,' 'Never Goin' Back'

Film critic Richard Roeper helps you decide whether to spend or save at the box office this weekend.

It's the weekend, and our film critic, Richard Roeper, stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office.

"BlacKkKlansman" - SPEND

In a biographical film directed by Spike Lee, John David Washington plays an African American police officer from Colorado who successfully managed to infiltrate the local KKK in the 1970s.

"Never Goin' Back" - SPEND
"Never Goin' Back" follows the adventures of two best friends who dream of escaping their waitressing jobs to head to the beach.
Black Harvest Film Festival
Now through August 30 at the Gene Siskel Film Center. For more information, visit https://www.siskelfilmcenter.org/blackharvest.
