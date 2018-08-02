Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'

"Like Father" - SPEND
"Like Father" is a Netflix original movie starring Kristen Bell, Kelsey Grammar and Seth Rogan that follows a workaholic executive who ends up on a Caribbean honeymoon cruise with her estranged father after she is left at the altar.
"The Spy Who Dumped Me" - SAVE
Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis star in an action comedy that follows two friends as they are chased through Europe by assassins after an ex-boyfriend turns out to be a CIA agent.
"Christopher Robin" - SPEND
Winnie the Pooh and friends seek out the grown-up Christopher Robin, played by Ewan McGregor, who has lost his sense of wonder and imagination.